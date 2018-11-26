Dr. Kanu Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanu Goyal, MD
Dr. Kanu Goyal, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED.
The Ohio State University - Wexner Medical Center915 Olentangy River Rd Ste 3200, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 366-4263Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Goyal was extraordinary when I had a severe infectious disease spreading throughout my hand. He immediately provided the needed surgery. When my wound needed drained, although I was frightened and argumentative, he took the time and patience in order for me to trust him and therefore saved my infection from spreading.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1841466240
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Case Western Reserve Univ
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goyal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goyal has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goyal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goyal speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.