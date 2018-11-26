Overview of Dr. Kanu Goyal, MD

Dr. Kanu Goyal, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Goyal works at Osu Hand & Upper Extremity Center in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.