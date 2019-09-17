Dr. Kanubhai Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanubhai Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Kanubhai Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They completed their residency with Raritan Bay Med Center|United Hosps Med Center
Locations
WellMed at McKinney4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 311, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 540-6256Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Medical City Mckinney
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good, Katy at the front desk is very nice. Appointment time was on time and the doctor seemed to cover what I needed. Jennifer the office manager even gave me a print out of my card when I coundlt find mine, very nice. I would recommend this office.
About Dr. Kanubhai Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati
- 1225090848
Education & Certifications
- Raritan Bay Med Center|United Hosps Med Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
