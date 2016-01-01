Overview of Dr. Kanupriya Mathur, MD

Dr. Kanupriya Mathur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Mathur works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.