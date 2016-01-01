See All Neurologists in Mission Hills, CA
Dr. Kanwal Nayyar, MD

Neurology
2.2 (22)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kanwal Nayyar, MD

Dr. Kanwal Nayyar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University College of Medical Sciences, Shahdara, Delhi and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Nayyar works at Tri Valley Neurology Medical Associates, Inc. in Mission Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nayyar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tri Valley Neurology Medical Associates, Inc.
    14901 Rinaldi St Ste 325, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 898-9898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Community Hospital
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Restless Leg Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Restless Leg Syndrome

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Kanwal Nayyar, MD

    • Neurology
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1043238371
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Ca Irvine Med Center
    • United Hospitals Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University College of Medical Sciences, Shahdara, Delhi
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kanwal Nayyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nayyar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nayyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nayyar works at Tri Valley Neurology Medical Associates, Inc. in Mission Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nayyar’s profile.

    Dr. Nayyar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayyar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayyar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayyar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayyar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayyar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

