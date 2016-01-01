Dr. Kanwal Nayyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanwal Nayyar, MD
Overview of Dr. Kanwal Nayyar, MD
Dr. Kanwal Nayyar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University College of Medical Sciences, Shahdara, Delhi and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Nayyar works at
Dr. Nayyar's Office Locations
Tri Valley Neurology Medical Associates, Inc.14901 Rinaldi St Ste 325, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 898-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Community Hospital
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kanwal Nayyar, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1043238371
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- United Hospitals Medical Center
- University College of Medical Sciences, Shahdara, Delhi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayyar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nayyar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayyar works at
Dr. Nayyar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayyar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nayyar speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayyar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayyar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayyar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayyar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.