Dr. Kanwal Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanwal Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kanwal Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Madera, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Kanwal J. Singh MD Facc Inc.1290 E ALMOND AVE, Madera, CA 93637 Directions (559) 661-6212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
After a stress test and determined I had blockage . I was possibly going to have a Bypass or Microvascular and arterial disease . Dr Singh did an angiogram immediately and been feeling better ???? Thank you Dr Singh .
About Dr. Kanwal Singh, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- Male
- 1184668097
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center|Cook Co Hosp
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Singh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Panjabi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.