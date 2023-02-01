Dr. Kanwaldeep Sidhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanwaldeep Sidhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kanwaldeep Sidhu, MD
Dr. Kanwaldeep Sidhu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Sidhu works at
Dr. Sidhu's Office Locations
St Clair Orthopaedics & Sports Med PC23829 Little Mack Ave Ste 100, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 416-1300
- 2 22701 Hall Rd Ste 100, Macomb, MI 48042 Directions (586) 773-1300
St Clair Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine PC45441 Heydenreich Rd, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 416-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Community
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Messa
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
This is a second lower back surgery for me at L5/S1. My first surgery (different doctor) was an attempt to avoid a fusion surgery but never achieved a positive outcome. Eight years later my situation had become so dire I was living from my bed to my recliner and back again...unable to fully work or have any real quality of life. Though the thought of having a second surgery was incredibly daunting and at times down right scary; I am on the other side now and at two weeks out, I am already seeing signs of total (or near total) relief from the original problem. Yes the first few days after surgery can be very hard, but in the grand scheme it is a short tunnel to get through before you are out into the light again. Great staff helping me get setup, scheduled, and prepped and the hospital staff in the recovery area was great as well!
About Dr. Kanwaldeep Sidhu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sidhu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sidhu works at
Dr. Sidhu has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sidhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
175 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.