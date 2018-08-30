Overview

Dr. Kanwardeep Grewal, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from AMRAVATI UNIVERSITY / PANJABRAO ALIAS BHUSAHEB DESHMUKH MEMORIAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Grewal works at Sutter Auburn Neurologists in Auburn, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Vertigo and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.