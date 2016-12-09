Overview of Dr. Kanye Willis, MD

Dr. Kanye Willis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University-Weatherhead School Of Management-M.B.A., and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South.



Dr. Willis works at Hand & Plastics Specialists of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Union City, GA and Tucker, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.