Dr. Kanyon Keeney, DDS
Overview of Dr. Kanyon Keeney, DDS
Dr. Kanyon Keeney, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They graduated from 1984|1984|Medical College of Virginia|Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Keeney's Office Locations
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery7481 Right Flank Rd Ste 120, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 559-5416Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West End Office7702 E Parham Rd Ste 103, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 270-5028
Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery130 Towne Center West Blvd, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 270-5028Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I echo everything wonderful about Dr. Kenney that has been written in these reviews. My prosothdontist, who referred me to Dr. Kenney, described him as the oral surgeon to see when others say something cannot be done! I had to have implants removed/bone graft/new implants. Dr. Kenney took time to explain the procedures very clearly. His competence and skills as a surgeon aside, Dr. Kenney displays all the attributes one hopes for in a doctor and has the best bedside manner! He has a very human approach and he quickly put me at ease and gained my trust. His assistant, Anna, has the same ability to ensure a patient feels comfortable sharing information and asking questions, they make a great team!
About Dr. Kanyon Keeney, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1043271935
Education & Certifications
- 1987|1987|University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
- Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center
- 1984|1984|Medical College of Virginia|Medical College of Virginia
