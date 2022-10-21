See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Mechanicsville, VA
Dr. Kanyon Keeney, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kanyon Keeney, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (633)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kanyon Keeney, DDS

Dr. Kanyon Keeney, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They graduated from 1984|1984|Medical College of Virginia|Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Keeney works at Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery in Mechanicsville, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA and Henrico, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Keeney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
    7481 Right Flank Rd Ste 120, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 559-5416
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    West End Office
    7702 E Parham Rd Ste 103, Richmond, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 270-5028
  3. 3
    Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery
    130 Towne Center West Blvd, Henrico, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 270-5028
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parham Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Conscious Sedation
Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Conscious Sedation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 636 ratings
    Patient Ratings (636)
    5 Star
    (614)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Keeney?

    Oct 21, 2022
    I echo everything wonderful about Dr. Kenney that has been written in these reviews. My prosothdontist, who referred me to Dr. Kenney, described him as the oral surgeon to see when others say something cannot be done! I had to have implants removed/bone graft/new implants. Dr. Kenney took time to explain the procedures very clearly. His competence and skills as a surgeon aside, Dr. Kenney displays all the attributes one hopes for in a doctor and has the best bedside manner! He has a very human approach and he quickly put me at ease and gained my trust. His assistant, Anna, has the same ability to ensure a patient feels comfortable sharing information and asking questions, they make a great team!
    Maggie — Oct 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kanyon Keeney, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kanyon Keeney, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Keeney to family and friends

    Dr. Keeney's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Keeney

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kanyon Keeney, DDS.

    About Dr. Kanyon Keeney, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043271935
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • 1987|1987|University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • 1984|1984|Medical College of Virginia|Medical College of Virginia
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kanyon Keeney, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keeney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    636 patients have reviewed Dr. Keeney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keeney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kanyon Keeney, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.