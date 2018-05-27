Dr. Kaori Sakurai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakurai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaori Sakurai, MD
Overview of Dr. Kaori Sakurai, MD
Dr. Kaori Sakurai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Sakurai's Office Locations
Washington University Geriatrics8 Millstone Campus Dr Ste 1500, Saint Louis, MO 63146 Directions (314) 273-4275
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 273-4275
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sakurai is super nice, thorough, smart, and all around the best Doctor I could have ever imagined.
About Dr. Kaori Sakurai, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Japanese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Sakurai speaks Japanese.
