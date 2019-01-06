Dr. Chopra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapil Chopra, MD
Overview
Dr. Kapil Chopra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson, Upmc Mercy, Upmc Northwest, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and Washington Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Varices, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1515 Locust St Fl 5, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-8888
-
2
Upmc Center for Liver Disease3471 5th Ave Ste 916, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-4932
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Jameson
- Upmc Mercy
- Upmc Northwest
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chopra?
Spends time & listens to you
About Dr. Kapil Chopra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1346225844
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chopra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chopra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chopra has seen patients for Esophageal Varices, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chopra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chopra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chopra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.