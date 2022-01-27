Overview of Dr. Kapil Kapoor, MD

Dr. Kapil Kapoor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Kapoor works at Wagner Macula & Retina Center in Suffolk, VA with other offices in Kilmarnock, VA, Chesapeake, VA, Hampton, VA, Virginia Beach, VA, Elizabeth City, NC, Norfolk, VA and Exmore, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.