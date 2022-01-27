Dr. Kapil Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kapil Kapoor, MD
Overview of Dr. Kapil Kapoor, MD
Dr. Kapil Kapoor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Kapoor's Office Locations
Wagner Macula & Retina Center2016 Meade Pkwy, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 481-4400
Wagner Macula & Retina Center101 Technology Park Dr, Kilmarnock, VA 22482 Directions (757) 481-4400
Wagner Macula & Retina Center809 Greenbrier Pkwy Ste 109, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 481-4400
Wagner Macula & Retina Center300 Marcella Rd, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 481-4400
Virginia Beach1800 Republic Rd Ste 102, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-4400
Wagner Macula & Retina Center1855 W City Dr, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Directions (757) 481-4400
Retina & Vitreous Center PC6160 Kempsville Cir # 110A, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 481-4400
Wagner Macula & Retina Center3206 Churchland Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Directions (757) 481-4400Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wagner Macular and Retina Center3297 Broad Rd, Exmore, VA 23350 Directions (757) 481-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I trust Dr. Kapoor. He is thorough in his work, having repaired both my retinas when they detached and when I have had retinal tears on numerous occasions. I find him to be both professional and personable. I owe my eyesight to his knowledge, skill, and care.
About Dr. Kapil Kapoor, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi
- 1093906281
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Utmb
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapoor has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kapoor speaks Hindi.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.