See All Ophthalmologists in Suffolk, VA
Dr. Kapil Kapoor, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kapil Kapoor, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (89)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kapil Kapoor, MD

Dr. Kapil Kapoor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Kapoor works at Wagner Macula & Retina Center in Suffolk, VA with other offices in Kilmarnock, VA, Chesapeake, VA, Hampton, VA, Virginia Beach, VA, Elizabeth City, NC, Norfolk, VA and Exmore, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kapoor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    2016 Meade Pkwy, Suffolk, VA 23434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
  2. 2
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    101 Technology Park Dr, Kilmarnock, VA 22482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
  3. 3
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    809 Greenbrier Pkwy Ste 109, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
  4. 4
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    300 Marcella Rd, Hampton, VA 23666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
  5. 5
    Virginia Beach
    1800 Republic Rd Ste 102, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
  6. 6
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    1855 W City Dr, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
  7. 7
    Retina & Vitreous Center PC
    6160 Kempsville Cir # 110A, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
  8. 8
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    3206 Churchland Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  9. 9
    Wagner Macular and Retina Center
    3297 Broad Rd, Exmore, VA 23350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kapoor?

    Jan 27, 2022
    I trust Dr. Kapoor. He is thorough in his work, having repaired both my retinas when they detached and when I have had retinal tears on numerous occasions. I find him to be both professional and personable. I owe my eyesight to his knowledge, skill, and care.
    lbailey — Jan 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kapil Kapoor, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kapil Kapoor, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kapoor to family and friends

    Dr. Kapoor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kapoor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kapil Kapoor, MD.

    About Dr. Kapil Kapoor, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093906281
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Residency
    Internship
    • Utmb
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kapil Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kapoor works at Wagner Macula & Retina Center in Suffolk, VA with other offices in Kilmarnock, VA, Chesapeake, VA, Hampton, VA, Virginia Beach, VA, Elizabeth City, NC, Norfolk, VA and Exmore, VA. View the full addresses on Dr. Kapoor’s profile.

    Dr. Kapoor has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kapil Kapoor, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.