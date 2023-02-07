Dr. Kapil Puri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kapil Puri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kapil Puri, MD
Dr. Kapil Puri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Puri works at
Dr. Puri's Office Locations
Crestview221 E Redstone Ave, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 279-4600
Crestview600 HOSPITAL DR, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 279-4600
Destin36474 Emerald Coast Pkwy # A, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 208-0929
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Puri has gone out of his way on several occasions to make sure that I get the treatment that I need. I have a tremendous amount of trust and respect for Dr.Puri. I'm grateful to have him looking after my health.
About Dr. Kapil Puri, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1962494211
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Affiliated Hospitals
- Tulane Affiliated Hospitals|Tulane University Health Sciences Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
Dr. Puri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puri accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puri works at
Dr. Puri has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.