See All Otolaryngologists in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Kapil Saigal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kapil Saigal, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (97)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kapil Saigal, MD

Dr. Kapil Saigal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.

Dr. Saigal works at Kapil Saigal, MD, FACS in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Widick, MD
Dr. Michael Widick, MD
4.4 (61)
View Profile

Dr. Saigal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kapil Saigal, MD, FACS
    1492 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 636-5384

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Winter Park

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Saigal?

    Apr 22, 2022
    Top notch. We use this to describe many things in life but rarely does somebody live up to it in the way Dr. Kapil Saigal does. His bedside manner, approach to detail, genuine concern and ability to convey his message are phenomenal. This is somebody who is doing what they were born to do. Very highly recommend him.
    — Apr 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kapil Saigal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kapil Saigal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Saigal to family and friends

    Dr. Saigal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Saigal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kapil Saigal, MD.

    About Dr. Kapil Saigal, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851509889
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt. Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kapil Saigal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saigal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saigal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saigal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saigal works at Kapil Saigal, MD, FACS in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Saigal’s profile.

    Dr. Saigal has seen patients for Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saigal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Saigal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saigal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saigal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saigal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kapil Saigal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.