Overview of Dr. Kapil Saigal, MD

Dr. Kapil Saigal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.



Dr. Saigal works at Kapil Saigal, MD, FACS in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.