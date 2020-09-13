See All Dermatologists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Kapila Paghdal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kapila Paghdal, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kapila Paghdal, MD is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Paghdal works at Bergen Dermatology Specialists in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Chuback, MD
Dr. John Chuback, MD
5.0 (250)
View Profile
Matthew Jensen, PA
Matthew Jensen, PA
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Brian Blitz, PA-C
Brian Blitz, PA-C
5.0 (6)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ridgewood Office
    400 State Rt 17, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 652-4536

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Paghdal?

    Sep 13, 2020
    I recommend everyone go to Dr. Paghdal. She is a brilliant doctor. I had a cosmetic procedure done that I was very nervous about and she put me right at ease. The results were better than I expected. It was subtle but noticeable. Just what I had hoped for.
    — Sep 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kapila Paghdal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kapila Paghdal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Paghdal to family and friends

    Dr. Paghdal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Paghdal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kapila Paghdal, MD.

    About Dr. Kapila Paghdal, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578724571
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kapila Paghdal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paghdal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paghdal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paghdal works at Bergen Dermatology Specialists in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Paghdal’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Paghdal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paghdal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paghdal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paghdal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kapila Paghdal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.