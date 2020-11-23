Overview of Dr. Kara Alexandrovic, MD

Dr. Kara Alexandrovic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Alexandrovic works at Metropolitan Ob/Gyn in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.