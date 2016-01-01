Overview of Dr. Kara De Winter, MD

Dr. Kara De Winter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. De Winter works at Brigham and Women's Hospital OBG in Boston, MA with other offices in Lakewood, CA and Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.