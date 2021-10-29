Overview of Dr. Kara Beasley, DO

Dr. Kara Beasley, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital and Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Beasley works at Boulder Neurosurgical Associates, PC in Boulder, CO with other offices in Longmont, CO and Lafayette, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.