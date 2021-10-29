Dr. Kara Beasley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beasley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Beasley, DO
Overview of Dr. Kara Beasley, DO
Dr. Kara Beasley, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital and Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Beasley's Office Locations
Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Assocs4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 202, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 938-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates2030 Mountain View Ave Ste 500, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 938-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates - Good Samaritan Hospital300 Exempla Cir Ste 270, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 938-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beasley, her staff, and Our Lord (maybe I should reverse the order here?) gave me back my life. I am a musician and music teacher with essential tremors. After the Neuravive procedure 27 Oct 2021 I have my life back! If I could canonize her I would.
About Dr. Kara Beasley, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1255588190
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Tempe St. Luke's Hospital
- Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University
- University of North Carolina
Dr. Beasley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beasley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beasley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beasley has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beasley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Beasley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beasley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beasley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beasley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.