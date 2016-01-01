See All Urologists in Denver, CO
Overview of Dr. Kara Choate, MD

Dr. Kara Choate, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Choate works at The Urology Center of Colorado in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Choate's Office Locations

    The Urology Center of Colorado
    2777 Mile High Stadium Cir Ste 1, Denver, CO 80211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Kara Choate, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1033505995
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education

