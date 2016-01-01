Overview of Dr. Kara Choate, MD

Dr. Kara Choate, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Choate works at The Urology Center of Colorado in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.