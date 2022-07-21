See All Plastic Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Kara Criswell, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kara Criswell, MD

Dr. Kara Criswell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE

Dr. Criswell works at Criswell Criswell Plastic Surgery in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Criswell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Criswell Criswell Plastic Surgery
    14835 Ballantyne Village Way Ste 210, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894
  2. 2
    Criswell & Criswell SouthPark
    4310 Sharon Rd Ste V02, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 424-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health Pineville
  • Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Breast Ptosis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Kara Criswell, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669686572
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Syracuse University Med Ctr
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kara Criswell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Criswell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Criswell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Criswell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Criswell works at Criswell Criswell Plastic Surgery in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Criswell’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Criswell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Criswell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Criswell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Criswell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

