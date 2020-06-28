Overview of Dr. Kara Danner, MD

Dr. Kara Danner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Danner works at Canyon View Womens Health in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.