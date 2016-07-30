Dr. Kara Friend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Friend, MD
Overview of Dr. Kara Friend, MD
Dr. Kara Friend, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals
Dr. Friend's Office Locations
Peninsula Surgical Associates109 Philip Roth St, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-6434Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first time meeting Dr. Friend was a very pleasant experience. She was very caring and made my mother and I feel comfortable. My mother was her patient but she made me feel like I was as well because she care so much about our feelings and made sure we understood everything before moving forward. She makes us feel like we are family and that's one thing I always look for in a Doctor. She was very knowledgable and professional. Love her !!!
About Dr. Kara Friend, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friend has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friend accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
