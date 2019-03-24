Dr. Kara Fulcher Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulcher Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Fulcher Hawkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kara Fulcher Hawkins, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlottesville, VA.
Dr. Fulcher Hawkins works at
Locations
-
1
Martha Jefferson Hospital500 Martha Jefferson Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 654-5260
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
- Sentara Rmh Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fulcher Hawkins?
She is very knowledgeable. She listens and takes her time.
About Dr. Kara Fulcher Hawkins, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1992992895
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fulcher Hawkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulcher Hawkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulcher Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fulcher Hawkins works at
Dr. Fulcher Hawkins has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulcher Hawkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulcher Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulcher Hawkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulcher Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulcher Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.