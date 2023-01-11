Dr. Kara Jefferies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jefferies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Jefferies, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kara Jefferies, MD
Dr. Kara Jefferies, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.
Dr. Jefferies works at
Dr. Jefferies' Office Locations
Capital Womens Care Division 3810521 Rosehaven St Ste LL100, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 281-5000
Capital Womens Care3914 Centreville Rd Ste 220, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 796-3672
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 776-4001
- 4 6564 Loisdale Ct Ste 100, Springfield, VA 22150 Directions (703) 281-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jefferies was one of the few doctors that listened to my concerns. She is very professional and provided me with good information. She scheduled any procedures needed promptly and followed up.
About Dr. Kara Jefferies, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1952407041
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jefferies has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jefferies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jefferies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jefferies works at
Dr. Jefferies speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jefferies. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jefferies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jefferies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jefferies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.