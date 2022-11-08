Dr. Kara Kort, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kort is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Kort, MD
Dr. Kara Kort, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Mark A Mcconn MD Pllc4117 MEDICAL CENTER DR, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 744-1557
- 2 4100 Medical Ctr # D, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 634-3399
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kort did my thyroidectomy. The scar is barely noticeable now and it was a good thing I did it because they found cancer cells upon testing it when it was out. She encouraged me to get the surgery and it is a good thing I did!
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Kort has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kort accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kort has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kort has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kort on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kort. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kort.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kort, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kort appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.