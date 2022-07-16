See All Podiatrists in Eureka, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Kara Kozlowski, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Eureka, MO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kara Kozlowski, DPM

Dr. Kara Kozlowski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Eureka, MO. 

Dr. Kozlowski works at Metro Foot Specialists in Eureka, MO with other offices in Fenton, MO and Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kozlowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Foot Specialists LLC
    521 N VIRGINIA AVE, Eureka, MO 63025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 938-5006
  2. 2
    Metro Foot Specialists
    1747 Smizer Station Rd Ste 3A, Fenton, MO 63026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 825-6100
  3. 3
    St Louis Medical Clinic PC
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 100B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 587-3668
  4. 4
    1040 Old Des Peres Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 991-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Dr. Kara Kozlowski, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609854579
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kara Kozlowski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozlowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kozlowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kozlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozlowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozlowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozlowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozlowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

