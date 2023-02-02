Dr. Kara Krejci Reed, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krejci Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Krejci Reed, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kara Krejci Reed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Fillmore County Hospital, Henderson Health Care Services and Thayer County Health Services.
Prairie Shoulder Elbow and Hand Center PC4130 Pioneer Woods Dr Ste 1, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 489-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Fillmore County Hospital
- Henderson Health Care Services
- Thayer County Health Services
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She was prompt and very kind and caring. Listened to me.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1912211657
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Krejci Reed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krejci Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krejci Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Krejci Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krejci Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krejci Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krejci Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.