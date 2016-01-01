Overview

Dr. Kara Krol, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Krol works at SHMG Family, Internal & Pediatric Medicine - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.