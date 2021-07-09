Dr. Kara Kvilekval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kvilekval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Kvilekval, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kara Kvilekval, MD
Dr. Kara Kvilekval, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Kvilekval works at
Dr. Kvilekval's Office Locations
Vascular Associates of Long Island PC4 Technology Dr Ste 120, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 246-8289
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had a consultation with Dr Kvilekval today. I really like her! Her ‘bedside manner’ is comforting and she truly listens to What you say . Every detail was important in helping make decisions. She was straightforward about her conclusions, but willing to try some tests before completing her diagnosis. Truly professional. The office is super clean! And following Covid 19 protocol even though restrictions have been lifted.. I like that!
About Dr. Kara Kvilekval, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
