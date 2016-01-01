Dr. Lamattina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kara Lamattina, MD
Overview of Dr. Kara Lamattina, MD
Dr. Kara Lamattina, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Lamattina works at
Dr. Lamattina's Office Locations
Wills Eye Hospital840 Walnut St Ste 1210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kara Lamattina, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University/Wills Eye
- Stroger Hospital of Cook County
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
