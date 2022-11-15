See All General Surgeons in Jackson, MS
Dr. Kara Logan, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Jackson, MS
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kara Logan, MD

Dr. Kara Logan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Central, Merit Health Madison, Merit Health Rankin, Merit Health Woman's Hospital and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Logan works at Central Surgical Associates in Jackson, MS with other offices in Madison, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Logan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Surgical
    1190 N State St Ste 502, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 944-1781
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Madison Satellite Clinic
    401 Baptist Dr Ste 204, Madison, MS 39110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 944-1781

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health Central
  • Merit Health Madison
  • Merit Health Rankin
  • Merit Health Woman's Hospital
  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 15, 2022
    Dr. Logan is an Awesome Dr. She is knowledgeable and has a warm personality and very caring. She clearly explained everything which basically answered the questions I had, that I didnt have to ask. The office staff are super friendly as well. Wish I gave more than 5 stars bc I truly didnt know how my unforeseen journey would turn out. Thanks Dr.Logan
    — Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. Kara Logan, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881037703
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kara Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Logan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

