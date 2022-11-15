Overview of Dr. Kara Logan, MD

Dr. Kara Logan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Central, Merit Health Madison, Merit Health Rankin, Merit Health Woman's Hospital and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Logan works at Central Surgical Associates in Jackson, MS with other offices in Madison, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.