Dr. Kara Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Logan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kara Logan, MD
Dr. Kara Logan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Central, Merit Health Madison, Merit Health Rankin, Merit Health Woman's Hospital and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Logan works at
Dr. Logan's Office Locations
-
1
Central Surgical1190 N State St Ste 502, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 944-1781Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Madison Satellite Clinic401 Baptist Dr Ste 204, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 944-1781
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Central
- Merit Health Madison
- Merit Health Rankin
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Logan?
Dr. Logan is an Awesome Dr. She is knowledgeable and has a warm personality and very caring. She clearly explained everything which basically answered the questions I had, that I didnt have to ask. The office staff are super friendly as well. Wish I gave more than 5 stars bc I truly didnt know how my unforeseen journey would turn out. Thanks Dr.Logan
About Dr. Kara Logan, MD
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1881037703
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Logan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Logan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Logan works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.