Overview of Dr. Kara Gross Margolis, MD

Dr. Kara Gross Margolis, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Gross Margolis works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.