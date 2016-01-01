See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Kara Gross Margolis, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kara Gross Margolis, MD

Dr. Kara Gross Margolis, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Gross Margolis works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gross Margolis' Office Locations

    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 854-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
pH Probe
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation
pH Probe
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Abdominal Pain
Colon Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Crohn's Disease
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Gallbladder Scan
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Liver Function Test
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Dehydration
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
E. coli Food Poisoning
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophagitis
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoids
Indigestion
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lactose Intolerance
Malnutrition
Meckel's Diverticulum
Pancreatitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Reflux Esophagitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Viral Enteritis
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Kara Gross Margolis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043315435
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children'S Hospital Boston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tripler Army Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gross Margolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gross Margolis works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gross Margolis’s profile.

    Dr. Gross Margolis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross Margolis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross Margolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross Margolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

