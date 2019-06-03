Overview of Dr. Kara Montes, DPM

Dr. Kara Montes, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Copper Queen Community Hospital.



Dr. Montes works at Kara L. Montes, D.P.M. in Sierra Vista, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.