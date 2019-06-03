Dr. Kara Montes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Montes, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Copper Queen Community Hospital.
Kara L. Montes, D.P.M.302 El Camino Real Ste 10A, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 459-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Copper Queen Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have used Dr. Montes for a couple of different issues and have had no problems with her treatment and the problems have never returned. I would highly recommend her to anyone having foot issues.
About Dr. Kara Montes, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962466862
Education & Certifications
- Saddleback Valley
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Florida Atlantic University
Dr. Montes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montes speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Montes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Montes can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.