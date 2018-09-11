See All Pediatricians in Aiea, HI
Dr. Kara Morita, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kara Morita, MD

Dr. Kara Morita, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Morita works at Childrens Medical Assocs Inc in Aiea, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morita's Office Locations

    Ryan N. Sumida M.d. Inc.
    99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 211, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 488-8441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Hawaii Mainland Administrators (HMA)
    • Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 11, 2018
    Dr Kara is amazing...great personality with the kids and adults!!!
    Kaneohe — Sep 11, 2018
    About Dr. Kara Morita, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396178166
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Childrens Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA)
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kara Morita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morita has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morita works at Childrens Medical Assocs Inc in Aiea, HI. View the full address on Dr. Morita’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Morita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morita.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

