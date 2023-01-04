Dr. Kara Root, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Root is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Root, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Root's Office Locations
Southwest Children's Center5282 Medical Dr Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-8687Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 9:00amSunday8:00am - 9:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Absolutely the most amazing doctor ever, the care and patience she shows my girls is unparalleled. We were given her on accident but I’m so grateful for it bc we’ll keep her for as long as we can.
About Dr. Kara Root, DO
- Pediatrics
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
