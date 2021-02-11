Overview of Dr. Kara Shay, MD

Dr. Kara Shay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Shay works at St. Elizabeth Physicians Urgent Care Greendale in Crestview Hills, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.