Dr. Kara Shrum, MD
Overview of Dr. Kara Shrum, MD
Dr. Kara Shrum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Dr. Shrum's Office Locations
AnMed Gynecology105 Buford Ave, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-8565Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kara Shrum, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
Dr. Shrum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shrum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shrum works at
Dr. Shrum has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shrum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.