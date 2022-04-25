Dr. Kara Stavros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stavros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Stavros, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kara Stavros, MD
Dr. Kara Stavros, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Stavros works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stavros' Office Locations
-
1
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-3032Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 1 James P Murphy Ind Hwy Ste 102, West Warwick, RI 02893 Directions (401) 606-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stavros?
Dr. Stavros has treated me for several years. I have seen a many specialists over the years, and in my opinion, she is one of the best in her field. Compassionate, caring, and very responsive.
About Dr. Kara Stavros, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1821315300
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stavros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stavros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stavros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stavros works at
Dr. Stavros has seen patients for Muscular Dystrophy (MD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stavros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stavros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stavros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stavros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stavros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.