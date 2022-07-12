Dr. Kara Sternhell-Blackwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sternhell-Blackwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Sternhell-Blackwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kara Sternhell-Blackwell, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Central Washington University and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Dr. Sternhell-Blackwell works at
Locations
-
1
Washington University Dermatology969 N Mason Rd Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8010
-
2
Meramec Dermatology3783 Vogel Rd, Arnold, MO 63010 Directions (636) 751-0995
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sternhell-Blackwell?
Was able to schedule appointment to my schedule. Dr. Blackwell was efficient and thorough and answered my concerns/issues.
About Dr. Kara Sternhell-Blackwell, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1700922432
Education & Certifications
- Central Washington University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sternhell-Blackwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sternhell-Blackwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sternhell-Blackwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sternhell-Blackwell works at
Dr. Sternhell-Blackwell has seen patients for Cold Sore, Herpes Simplex Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sternhell-Blackwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sternhell-Blackwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sternhell-Blackwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sternhell-Blackwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sternhell-Blackwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.