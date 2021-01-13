Overview

Dr. Kara Wanchick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine|University Of Toledo School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Wanchick works at Nephrology & Internal Medicine in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.