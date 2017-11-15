Dr. Kara Way, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Way is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Way, MD
Dr. Kara Way, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR.
CHI St. Vincent Neurology Clinic - Hot Springs1 Mercy Ln Ste 505, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I had a lot of pessimism to see a neurologist. I feared I would just be put on more pills that would end up doing me more harm than good. I was so wrong. Dr. Way showed concern, compassion and a level of knowledge about my circumstances that was a pleasant surprise. Dr. Way gave me a platform to be heard and validated. I felt like she really understood what I was going through.. It was like she intervened the attack of my condition and handed my life back to me
Dr. Way has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Way accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Way using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Way has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Way has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Way on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Way. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Way.
