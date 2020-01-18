Dr. Karabeth Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karabeth Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. Karabeth Moore, MD
Dr. Karabeth Moore, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Lexington Surgeons1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 202, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 277-5711
Baptist Health Lexington1740 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 277-5711
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karabeth Moore is absolutely the BEST!! Her compassion and outstanding surgical skill is amazing!! She takes time to listen and explain everything. Her outlook is positive and I always come away feeling so filled with hope. She did my mastectomy surgery due to breast cancer and put in and removed my chemo port. I highly recommend Dr. Karabeth Moore!!
About Dr. Karabeth Moore, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1396875118
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
