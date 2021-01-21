Dr. Karamjit Khanduja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanduja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karamjit Khanduja, MD
Overview
Dr. Karamjit Khanduja, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Dr. Khanduja works at
Locations
-
1
Colon and Rectal Surgery In5965 E Broad St Ste 250, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 759-5060
-
2
Columbus Obstetricians - Gynecologists Inc3000 Meadow Pond Ct, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 627-1560
-
3
Mount Carmel Grove City5300 N Meadows Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 627-1560
-
4
Mount Carmel Saint Anns Hospital500 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 627-1560
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khanduja?
Dr. Khanduja is a wonderful surgeon and person. My father was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in November 2005. Dr. K. operated on him December of 2005. He was very sensitive to my dad’s needs and when there was no more hope for him, Dr. K called us all together and explained the situation to us with compassion and tears in his eyes. My dad died two days later and we all miss him to this day in 2021. Dr. K. is the very best and I would trust him with my life, even though my dad passed away. Dr. Khanduja tried so hard to save my dad, but when one has Stage 4 cancer, one has very little chance of survival. We all love you Dr. Khanduja! Linda Frank Farnham
About Dr. Karamjit Khanduja, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1093707960
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanduja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanduja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanduja works at
Dr. Khanduja has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanduja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanduja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanduja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanduja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanduja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.