Dr. Karamjit Khanduja, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (28)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Karamjit Khanduja, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.

Dr. Khanduja works at Colon and Rectal Surgery Inc in Columbus, OH with other offices in Grove City, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Colon and Rectal Surgery In
    5965 E Broad St Ste 250, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 759-5060
  2
    Columbus Obstetricians - Gynecologists Inc
    3000 Meadow Pond Ct, Grove City, OH 43123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 627-1560
  3
    Mount Carmel Grove City
    5300 N Meadows Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 627-1560
  4
    Mount Carmel Saint Anns Hospital
    500 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 627-1560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    About Dr. Karamjit Khanduja, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093707960
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
