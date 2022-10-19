See All General Surgeons in Southaven, MS
Dr. Karan Bath, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Karan Bath, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Rajasthan / Dr. S.N. Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.

Dr. Bath works at General Surgery Of Southaven in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
Locations

  1. 1
    General Surgery Of Southaven
    401 Southcrest Cir Ste 210, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 513-3246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Lipomas
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Lipomas

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 19, 2022
    One of the best 1st visits, to a new Dr.'s office and his staff are awesome too, had my out patient surgery on Monday I was treated like I was family, not just a person or number, and I appreciate everything they are doing for me
    Great people !!! — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Karan Bath, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1396909156
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Internship
    • Maimonides Med Ctr/Coney Island Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Rajasthan / Dr. S.N. Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karan Bath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bath works at General Surgery Of Southaven in Southaven, MS. View the full address on Dr. Bath’s profile.

    Dr. Bath has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bath speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

