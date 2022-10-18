Dr. Garg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karan Garg, MD
Dr. Karan Garg, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
New York University VAS Assocs530 1st Ave Fl 11, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7311
- 2 150 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7311
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I highly recommend Dr. Garg, a Vein Surgeon with NYU Langone's vascular dept. I was recommended to see him (by a colleague) after I had a vein issue etc. and Dr. Garg is extremely knowledgeable about treatment options. He is also pleasant to work with.
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
