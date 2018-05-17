Overview of Dr. Karan Johar, MD

Dr. Karan Johar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Johar works at Manhattan Office in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.