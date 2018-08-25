Overview

Dr. Karan Julka, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fairfield, CA. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine, Netherlands-Antilles and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.



Dr. Julka works at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.