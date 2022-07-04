Dr. Karan Munuswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munuswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karan Munuswamy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Cardiology Associates4725 N Federal Hwy Ste 401, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 772-2136Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Munaswamy actually LISTENS to your concerns as part of your medical issues and helps find a viable treatment and solution. He answers all questions honestly and meets the patient where they are in the healing process to move them to health and wellbeing. Shows a lot of respect for his patients and his profession.
About Dr. Karan Munuswamy, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1447228101
Education & Certifications
- U Mo
- St Francis Med Center|University Hosps And Clinics
- St Francis Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Munuswamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Munuswamy has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Munuswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
