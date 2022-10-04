Dr. Karan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karan Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Karan Patel, MD
Dr. Karan Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Scottsdale - Ortho13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 935-6937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel performed my surgery for my left Achilles rupture. He clearly explained my options to help me make a decision, the surgery details, and post surgery protocols which made me feel at ease. He also continues to check on me post surgery through the recovery process. I highly recommend Dr. Patel
About Dr. Karan Patel, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1932442530
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.