Overview of Dr. Karan Seegobin, MD

Dr. Karan Seegobin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mankato, MN. 

Dr. Seegobin works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seegobin's Office Locations

    Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato
    1025 Marsh St Fl 2, Mankato, MN 56001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon

About Dr. Karan Seegobin, MD

  • Oncology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1225482888
Education & Certifications

  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Karan Seegobin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seegobin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Seegobin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Seegobin works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN. View the full address on Dr. Seegobin’s profile.

Dr. Seegobin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seegobin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seegobin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seegobin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

